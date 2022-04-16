Denise Chresos, owner of the Flower & Balloon Gallery, 890 Rose St., White Township, spent last week at the “Big Balloon Build” in Vincennes, Ind., as one of only 65 invitation-only balloon artists from around the world.
Chresos took time from her busy local business and family to participate in the event. The weeklong event raised money for the local United Way in Vincennes and was open to the public for the weekend.
The theme for the build was the Candy Land board game using 125,000 balloons and was the first Big Balloon Build in the United States thus far.