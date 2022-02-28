Buttermilk Falls, a 45-foot waterfall in West Wheatfield Township and part of Indiana County Parks & Trails, was flowing from recent rainfall and snowmelt on Saturday.
Earlier this month, county commissioners awarded Vince Building Company of Greensburg a $131,000 contract for construction of steps, handrails and platforms to improve the connection from the Buttermilk Falls observation deck to a bridge over Hires Run, the Conemaugh River tributary that feeds the falls.
The 48-acre West Wheatfield Township attraction once was owned by Fred McFeely, grandfather of Fred Rogers of children’s television fame.
In each of the past two years, Indiana County Parks & Trails said, there have been an estimated 30,000 visitors to Buttermilk Falls, with about 75 percent of those visitors coming from outside Indiana County.
Funding for the project is provided by the Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund and the donor-sponsored Indiana County Parks & Trails Legacy. Thomas R. Harley Architects LLC of Indiana is serving as project architect.