An organization of radio-controlled aircraft enthusiasts will be out in force with their joystick-directed flying machines this weekend.
The ninth annual Fun Fly, sponsored by the Indiana Flyers Club, is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday at the club’s field along Snyder Road off Route 954 south of Indiana.
The Flyers will be showing off every aspect of radio-control flying, and the public is invited to attend with no entrance fee being charged. Model aircraft of every description and size will be on display as well as putting on air shows throughout the day.
A food service truck will be available, and Tail Spin Hobbies store from Apollo will have a booth to show as well. IFC also has instructors available to give hands-on “buddy-box” flight instruction for new flyers wanting to give it a try as well.
