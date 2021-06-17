An organization of radio-controlled aircraft enthusiasts will be out in force with their joystick-directed flying machines this weekend.
The Seventh Annual Fun Fly, sponsored by the Indiana Flyers Club, is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday at the club’s field along Snyder Road off Route 954 south of Indiana.
The flyers, a division of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, will display and demonstrate their remote-controlled winged and rotor aircraft on the first weekend of summer, calling it the Summer Solstice Fun Fly.
QT’s Butt Hut has the barbecue pork and brisket concession to add flavor to the day.
Secretary-Treasurer Rob Lute pulled no punches in a media advisory: “Advances in the radio control hobby technology over the last 10 to 12 years is somewhat mind-boggling. You about ‘have to see it to believe it.’”
See an estimated 20 to 30 pilots taking part in the event, entertaining spectators, offering flight lessons and sending airborne their craft ranging from 12 inches to 12 feet in wingspan.
More information about the Fun Fly is posted on the club’s Facebook page.