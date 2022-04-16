F.N.B. Corporation announced that its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, has been ranked by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for a second consecutive year. F.N.B. is one of only 75 banks in the United States, and 435 worldwide, to be included in the 2022 rankings, which are based solely on consumer feedback.
“We are proud of this recognition from Forbes, especially because it speaks to the overall F.N.B. customer experience and the trust that consumers have placed in us to meet their financial needs,” said Vincent J. Delie Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. “Our customers’ best interests are at the center of everything we do, and we continue to use technology to enhance access to the products, services and resources they need to achieve their financial goals.”
In developing its 2022 rankings, Forbes worked with its market research partner, Statista, to conduct surveys of more than 45,000 consumers across 27 different countries. Those surveyed rated banks based on overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend the bank and five criteria, including trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice.
This ranking is just the latest third-party recognition for F.N.B. Thus far in 2022, F.N.B. again has been named as one of America’s Best Banks by Forbes, received 17 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards and was recognized as a Top Workplace USA by Energage for a second consecutive year.
For more information about the recognition F.N.B. has earned for its differentiated culture, which focuses on doing what is right for all of its stakeholders, visit the Company’s Awards and Recognition webpage at fnb-online.com.
F.N.B. Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, operates in seven states and the District of Columbia, and has total assets of approximately $42 billion.