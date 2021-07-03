GRACETON — A year after being promised state aid for managing local costs and expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Center Township supervisors are advancing a plan to bring food to needy families of the township.
Under the special community development block grant COVID-19 program, nicknamed CDBG-CV, Center Township was automatically awarded $62,762 in mid-2020.
At a public hearing, much the same as those held to air the township’s annual needs as a CDBG entitlement community, the supervisors laid out a plan to install hand sanitizer stations for hikers and bikers on the local trails and parks.
A year later and with less emphasis by government health officials on frequent hand washing, the supervisors have opted instead to run a local food distribution program for income-eligible residents in partnership with Indiana County Community Action Program.
According to the plan detailed last year, the county planning office would administer the grant for a fee of $6,362 and allocate a net $56,400 to the food handout.
That plan came to light Thursday at the monthly meeting of the township board of supervisors, Chairman David “Butch” Smyers told The Gazette.
The distribution is tentatively planned for Oct. 8 and 9 at the Coral-Graceton and Aultman fire stations and possibly Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lucernemines.
In addition to discussing the block grant, the supervisors:
• Reported the township has its own website, center-twp.com.
• Reviewed local road projects for residents in attendance.
A block-grant funded storm sewer project along Entry Way in Aultman will be advertised for contractors’ bids this month, Smyers said.
The township has completed the repaving of Jefferson Avenue in cooperation with Homer City Borough’s public works crew, Smyers said. The street runs through both municipalities.
Crews will work this month on Brown, Neal, Pearce, Nehrig, Graham, Simone, Anthony and Allison roads.
• Opened and tabled consideration of fuel suppliers’ bids to provide diesel for township trucks this year. Smyers said the township would decide on a supplier in August.