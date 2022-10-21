Indiana Regional Medical Center is coordinating with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana High School football teams for a Pink Out for Breast Cancer Awareness event this weekend. The football teams will wear IRMC breast cancer awareness decals on their helmets during their games to show their support. Indiana High School welcomes North Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday, and IUP plays host to Seton Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday. The community is invited to wear pink and cheer on their local football teams and honor those affected by breast cancer. Promoting the event are, from left, Brad Wright, Indiana High School football head coach; Garrison Dougherty, IHS football; Margaret Clark, MD, breast radiologist at IRMC; Dan Clark, MD, director of IRMC Comprehensive Breast Center; Nazneen Billimoria, MD, breast surgeon at IRMC; Paul Tortorella, IUP football head coach; and Duane Brown, IUP football wide receiver.
Football teams to display IRMC breast cancer awareness decals
