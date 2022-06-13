The Footlight Players are returning for their 18th anniversary with a summer youth theater camp.
The Footlight Players youth theater company provides young people opportunities to discover their creativity in a safe, nurturing environment led by professional teaching artists.
The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 through July 16, except for July Fourth, at Waller Hall on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Registration is still open and can be done at https://tinyurl.com/footlightplayers. Registration is limited to 40 players.
Players must have completed sixth grade. The camp is open to all regardless of prior experience, and everyone plays an onstage and backstage role for a “total theatre” experience.
The camp will include exploring creativity and holding theater workshops and play rehearsal. The culminating play and musical will be performed for the entire community at IUP’s Theater-by-the-Grove on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16.
The group has never turned away any player for an inability to pay. If you have challenging financial circumstances, contact Executive Director Brian Jones at brjones@iup.edu or call (724) 357-2969. The organization has generous donors who have helped make Footlight available for everyone.