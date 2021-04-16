To whom it may concern —
BETTER TO GIVE
A take-out dinner and basket raffle to benefit an area resident suffering from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, is set for Saturday at the Blairsville Elks, 60 E. Campbell St., Blairsville.
Proceeds benefit Craig Woodward and his family to help with medical expenses.
“Craig is loved by many people in our community,” organizers said. “You might know him from his bright and shining face at our local Walmart where he worked for many years.”
The dinner, at a cost of $10 per person, includes a choice of hot or mild sausage sandwich, macaroni salad, dessert and a sheet of basket tickets. Additional basket tickets can be purchased for $5 per sheet.
Winning tickets will be pulled at 5 p.m., and winners will be notified by phone.
“Craig and his family thank you for your kind words, thoughts and contributions to this event,” organizers said.
TAKE A WALK
Join Downtown Indiana for its first ever Arts Walk.
Take a stroll through our vibrant arts community on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Start by grabbing a map of Arts Walk stops in IRMC Park. Then go at your own pace to discover music, murals, architecture, artists working, Indiana’s history and more.
Admission is free to all. More details can be found on the Downtown Indiana Facebook page or downtownindiana.org.
SPRING CAR CRUISE
The Homer City Volunteer Fire Department will host the 2021 Spring Car Cruise from 1 to 5 p.m. May 16 at the fire department, 25 W. Church St., Homer City.
There is no cost for entry or attendance, and there will be “no prizes, just a good time,” according to organizers.
Food, ice cream and more will be available for purchase, and music will be provided by a DJ. For more information, call Dan at (724) 549-6992.
And speaking of the fire department, members also noted that the department is “on course to open the creamery” on May 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. This will be the department’s first food truck event of the year as well.
Organizers are still seeking vendors, who, if interested, should reach out through the department’s Facebook page.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the area are hovering around $3.09 per gallon, according to pennsylvaniagasprices .com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes French artists Henri Matisse this week, saying “Creativity takes courage.”
Good evening!
The column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver.