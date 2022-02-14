Emily Lasinsky, of Indiana, submitted these photos of her hand-feeding a chickadee, left, and tufted titmouse at Blue Spruce Park recently.
Area birdwatchers will have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming Great Backyard Bird Count, set for Feb. 18 to 21.
According to the website, “Each February, for four days, the world comes together for the love of birds,” and participants watch for, count and report birds for information to “help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.”
For instructions on how to participate, visit www.birdcount.org.