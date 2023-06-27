Indiana’s two largest banks are among five Pennsylvania financial institutions honored by Forbes Magazine and Statista Inc. with placement on the 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Banks list.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and S&T Bancorp Inc., holding companies for First Commonwealth Bank and S&T Bank, respectively, are among 137 banks honored nationwide, in the listing announced last week.
“We are humbled and honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year,” said S&T Chief Executive Officer Chris McComish. “At S&T, we are building customer relationships through our People-Forward Banking purpose. This Best-In-State Bank award endorses both our efforts and our customers’ response on our journey to achieve our purpose.”
“We are always tremendously appreciative and humbled by this type of recognition,” said First Commonwealth President and CEO T. Michael Price. “We work hard, but we don’t do it for awards; we do it to improve the financial lives of our customers. And we know we always have room to get better.”
Forbes and Statista conducted an independent survey involving approximately 26,000 United States consumers.
They were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously have had a checking or savings account, in the categories of trust, terms & conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice.
First Commonwealth has grown to 126 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as business banking centers in Harrisburg and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus in Ohio.
“We’re so grateful to the customers who recognized our efforts and helped us achieve a spot on this exclusive listing of some truly great banking institutions,” Price said.
S&T Bancorp is a $9.2 billion bank holding company that trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
“Thank you to our customers for their trust and this very positive recognition of our work,” McComish said.
According to Forbes, S&T has 1,181 employees while First Commonwealth, which dates back to 1880, has 1,536 employees.
Both banks have been honored previously by Forbes, including “World’s Best Bank” designation for First Commonwealth for five consecutive years, and for S&T “World’s Best” designation in 2018 and “Best-In-State” ranking in 2019 and 2022.
Also honored with best-in-state awards in Pennsylvania were Dollar Bank and First National Bank, both based in Pittsburgh, and the Keystone State operations of Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.