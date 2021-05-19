Indiana County voters will choose in the fall between a current prosecutor and a former one for a seat on Common Pleas Court.
Republicans chose Assistant District Attorney Gina Force, while Democrats chose former District Attorney Patrick Dougherty.
“I’m so overwhelmed at the show of support and the trust that Indiana County voters placed in me,” Force said.
“I’m very thankful to have won the Democratic nomination,” Dougherty said. “We went into this hoping I would have an advantage ... because I am a registered Democrat.”
According to complete but unofficial returns, in 69 of 69 precincts, from the Indiana County Voting & Elections department:
• Force received 6,396 Republican votes, topping Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch (2,691) and Dougherty (1,872).
• Dougherty received 3,203 Democratic votes, more than the combined totals for Force (1,958) and Welch (959).
“I worked really hard over the past six months,” Force said. “This position means so much to me. It has been a dream of mine since I was a young girl.”
Force said she is really looking forward to the months ahead, when she can share her experience and “why I am the best choice for Indiana County judge.”
“People have to understand this is a judicial election and judicial elections are not supposed to be partisan elections,” Dougherty said. “Hopefully the voters will set aside party loyalties and vote on qualifications.”
Dougherty said he believes voters “will see his vast experience is clearly unmatched.” But Force said she has more experience for handling Family Court cases.
“I am confident I have more experience for this position,” Force said. “I love working with families, I care about our community.”
Welch could not be reached for comment, but on his campaign Facebook page he expressed “huge gratitude to the voters of Indiana County and a phenomenal campaign team comprised of some of the best friends and family in the world.”