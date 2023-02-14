Superintendent Shawn Ford presided over his last Purchase Line School Board meeting on Monday night before he departs to take his new position with the DuBois Area School District.
“I’d like to say thank you to the board,” Ford said. “I’m proud of the accomplishments that we worked to accomplish here over the last few years. We didn’t expect what we went through with COVID and I’m proud of the way we got through that.”
Ford went on to thank the admin team in the district. “I can’t say enough about this team,” he said. “This is a good group of people, they work hard and they’re starting to hold people accountable and when you hold people accountable, you get a little backlash. But that’s part of it and this is a good group of people doing a good job and I’m proud of them.”
Ford thanked the teachers for their work and growth in the district. “I appreciate them and all of our support staff.”
He also stated that, most important to the district, are its students and the community for supporting them.
“We don’t agree on everything,” he continued. “But like (board member Sandra Fyock) said one time, it’s like a family. Family can be dysfunctional at times, but you’re still family. I’ve learned a lot and I’ve grown a lot and I attribute that to this community and this school district and I can’t say enough good things. I thank each and every one of you for that. I appreciate it, thank you.”
In the realm of finance, the board heard an audit report for the school year ending June 30, 2022, from Brenda Pawlowski, from the auditing firm of Kotzan CPA and Associates at the meeting as well.
There were no issues found and the district had a “clean sweep,” Pawlowski said before covering the expenditures. “The total federal expenditures this year were $2.7 million (and) the total fund balance for the general fund was $8.6 million at the end of the year.”
Pawlowski went on to say that there were no significant finds or issues with anything that the audit covered, nor was there anything found to need improvement.
The board did approve the audit report as presented by Pawlowski.
Also approved in financial matters was the 2023-24 ARIN general operating budget of $3,414,949, with Purchase Line’s contribution by withholding, $26,034.
Funds were approved for the PCCD School Mental Health and Safety Security Grant bids as well. The funds include playground fencing from Fye Fencing at a cost of $15,000; fence bollards from Fye Fencing at a cost of $42,000; and radios from ComPros at a cost of $23,555.10.
The board also granted approval to purchasing a door monitoring system from Bettwy Systems to be paid from the PCCD grant. The cost for the system will be $15,361.10 at the high school and $9,551.05 at the elementary.
In personnel news, the board approved the retirement of secondary music teacher, Paula Saylor, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year; the resignations of instructional aide, Sarah Sheredy, effective Jan. 27, and school nurse aide, Michelle Firment, effective Feb. 6; and the addition of Tara Johns as a health room substitute and Brooke Faught as a substitute teacher for grades PK through 4.
Also hired were: Samuel Kauffman, as assistant track coach at an entry level salary of $2,500; Kristina Small, as head cross country coach for the 2023-24 school year; Samuel Kauffman, as assistant cross country coach at an entry level salary of $2,500; Karen Woods, as head volleyball coach; Mikhala Stover, as assistant volleyball coach; and Brenton Kordish as assistant football coach.
Board member Ray Kauffman abstained from the votes for Samuel Kauffman as assistant track coach and assistant cross country coach due to Samuel being his son.
William Pearce was approved as a volunteer for band/musical and Ethan Koziel was approved as a baseball volunteer.
A handful of building requests were approved including: the use of the high school gymnasium and lobby for a football clinic being held by the Purchase Line Little Gridders on March 1, 8, 14, 22 and 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; the use of the gymnasium and lobby by the Purchase Line Little Gridders for a cheerleading clinic on March 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and the use of the gym requested by Purchase Line Sports Boosters and Raymond Matko, to hold an elementary boys’ basketball tournament on March 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the boosters being responsible for hiring security.
All building requests included a waiver of building fees and are to be conducted in accordance with the district’s ARP ESSER health and safety plan.
Staff requests that were approved included a request from Paula Saylor and one student to attend the PMEA Region II Choir Festival at Meadville Area High School, Meadville, from Feb. 22-24, with a request of $953.96 and the use of a school van from district funds.
Another approved request went to Kenneth Robinson, Tara Lombardo and six Students to attend the TSA State Competition at Seven Springs, from April 19-22, with the request for $5,085.98, bus transportation and the use of a school van from district funds.
Lastly, requests from Jodie Kauffman, Beth Farabaugh and Krisha Michele for kindergarten registration at the Elementary School on March 7-8, with $990.94 from district funds; from Deanna Doyle to attend the 2023 Annual Pennsylvania PreK Counts Meeting and Conference from March 8-9 in Pocono Mountains, with $1,041.89 from the PreK Counts Grant; and from Elizabeth King to attend the Comprehensive Orton-Gillingham Plus Virtual Training from March 18-19 and 25-26, with $1,500 from district funds, were also approved.
Other agenda items approved by the board included:
• The 2023-24 calendar.
• The authorization for the administration to write and submit the Remembering Adam Grant.
• The addition of the following courses at the junior/senior high at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year: Strength and Conditioning, Computer Science and Information Technology; Aviation; Military History: Battles and Leaders, Case Method History and Lifetime Activities.
• The 2023-24 curriculum guides for the junior and senior high schools.
• The grading scale/GPA for the 2023-24 school year.
• A school partnership agreement with the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
• The administering of the 2023 Pennsylvania Youth Risk Behavior Survey to a random sampling of students in grades 9-12, from the PA Department of Education and the PA Department of Health on behalf of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
• The addition of Morgan Arcurio, James Fogle, Bonnie Hayes, James Humbert, Adam Lint, Sara Powell and Allen Wittmer as Tri County drivers.