Purchase Line High School
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Superintendent Shawn Ford presided over his last Purchase Line School Board meeting on Monday night before he departs to take his new position with the DuBois Area School District.

“I’d like to say thank you to the board,” Ford said. “I’m proud of the accomplishments that we worked to accomplish here over the last few years. We didn’t expect what we went through with COVID and I’m proud of the way we got through that.”

Tags