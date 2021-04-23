To whom it may concern —
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Fore Driving Range, at 4050 Warren Road, is set to open on Sunday.
The business, owned and operated by Frank, Lois, John and Brock Lewis, will celebrate its 24th year.
The driving range will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lois Lewis said they offer pads, grass and a putting green. They also regrip and reshaft clubs, sell new and used clubs and give lessons.
FLEA MART
McKee’s Indoor Flea Mart is gearing up for another season and will open May 1, according to owner Renee McKee.
The flea mart will offer vendors with crafts, food and other items on the first two Saturdays of each month from May to October.
It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The flea mart, at 7547 Route 119 North, near Marion Center, is always accepting new vendors, she said.
For more information or to become a vendor, visit the McKee’s Indoor Flea Mart page on Facebook.
NEW STORE
Dollar General has opened a new store at 25 Tanoma Road, Home.
According to a news release, the store is expected to employ six to 10 people.
The store includes “new and on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection” as well as Dollar General’s other regular brands and products.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, senior vice president of real estate and store development, in a news release. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
CLEANUP CREW
The Blairsville Community Development Authority will host Blairsville Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, set for 9 a.m. to noon. Anyone may participate.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices continue to hover around $3.05 per gallon in the area, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Einstein this week, which included Earth Day on Thursday: “Look deep, deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.”
