Wednesday’s meeting of the White Township board of supervisors could be called a preview of coming attractions, amid a feature-length session that took two hours.
There was a presentation by a Bellwood company that appears likely to win a contract to redo the township website, and a forester’s appetizer for a presentation he is scheduled to make at the July 22 board meeting.
And there was an extended discussion about establishing a new township recreation board or commission.
“We can have your website running in just a couple days,” Peter Jones of Muni-Link told the board during his audio-visual presentation for offering website and billing services to the township.
Helped by fellow staffer Ashlie Hildebrand, Jones told the history of a company that in 12 years has taken on 380 new customers, including the Blairsville Municipal Authority and the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.
Township Assistant Manager Chris Anderson said multiple local municipalities also are looking at Muni-Link.
It would provide a new website and handle such chores as the 6,000 bills regularly sent out for sewer, recycling and stormwater needs.
Board members appeared to like what they saw, but Manager Milt Lady said no decision would be made before the July 22 meeting, which will come during a busy day for White Township, as an Indiana County judge mulls over a request by Friends of White’s Woods for an injunction halting Millstone Land Management LLC plans for the nearly 250-acre White’s Woods Nature Center.
Also, bids will be opened during the day for what the township hopes will be a $100,000 paving contract, covering 1.25 miles of roadway on McGregor Street, Thompson Road, Woodland Road, Whippoorwill Street, Oriole Avenue and Meadowlark Street.
In the evening, Michael T. Wolf of Appalachian Forest Consultants of suburban Johnstown is scheduled to return to expand upon a 10-minute presentation he made Wednesday about forest health and how to make the best forestry decisions.
“I don’t come as an adversary,” Wolf said Wednesday, after being introduced to the board by Andrew Davis of Friends of White’s Woods. “Your properties are stellar, they are beautiful,” Wolf told the board. He called White’s Woods “a beautiful, mature forest” with value at multiple levels.
“It is a mature forest with a healthy overstory,” said Wolf, a Penn State forest science graduate who taught courses in that science at Penn State, then 13 years ago went into private consulting. However, “You also have a forest that has a very unhealthy situation in its understory, and that’s looking down at the forest floor.”
There, it appears, is a reason why Millstone was brought in originally, to eliminate invasive species on township properties, could be brought to naught.
“There is not a new forest present, set to replace your existing overstory,” Wolf said. “If we have major impacts from disease or insects, ice, windstorm, you name it, your overstory gets damaged, creates light on something, and currently, it would be creating light either on a void where there is nothing, or it is going to be putting light on invasive plants.”
The recreational use of White’s Woods and other township properties helped board Chairman George Lenz transition the meeting into a discussion that ended up sizing up possible replacements for the parks and recreation commission that used to involve the township, Borough of Indiana and Indiana Area School District.
First, Lenz said, “I really think hunting is a form of recreation.”
He said he wanted the township to work with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to bring some sort of controlled hunt to all township properties.
Supervisor Sandi Gillette questioned how the deer population could be controlled. Supervisor Richard Gallo said he wanted to see controls on another creature that feeds on deer — and humans, for that matter.
Gallo said two members of his family had come down with Lyme disease.
Lenz then brought up an idea Supervisor Eugene Gemmell suggested, for a possible township replacement to the $35-a-month wellness program that had been closed at Indiana Regional Medical Center because of the pandemic. It would involve buying the wellness program equipment from IRMC, but Lady said the hospital nixed that idea.
“They claim it is reopening Aug. 1,” said Lady, who added that he still was interested in some sort of partnership with IRMC.
Returning to the subject of ticks, Lenz said warning signs should be erected in recreational areas.
Then, the board chairman said, quoting another idea from Gemmell, “we need a group that works with (Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer) on recreation.”
Lady said there were multiple ways of achieving that, some possibly through the comprehensive plan process Anderson has been overseeing.
“It is critical to look at that,” Gallo said.
Supervisor Gail McCauley noted that Gallo once was on the regional recreation commission, while serving on Indiana Borough Council.
The idea, all board members agreed, was to get people who were going to be committed to the idea. Anderson said he has 10 people working on the comprehensive plan.
Either way, Gillette said, “we want to make Ryan’s life easier, not more difficult.”
Given the interest in hockey, soccer and ball field activities, Lenz thought there could be interest in a new panel.
There was an illustration in the audience of a lack of interest. Lady said John Somonick, who is active on a lot of township committees, volunteered to be on the recreation commission, but was disappointed with a lack of quorum at several consecutive meetings and resigned.
“We need a viable board,” McCauley said. “Like John said, people were not dedicated.”
Elsewhere, Lady said there had been 16 responses to the idea of extending sewer service along Simpson Road, but only four respondents said they wanted it.