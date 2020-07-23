Three foresters attended Wednesday night’s White Township meeting.
One is contracted by the township for the White’s Woods Nature Center project. One was the contractor for a previous plan involving the removal of trees there. And a third was brought in by a citizens group that has opposed plans for the White’s Woods Nature Center since 1995.
It was all part of the latest chapter in the debate over what to do with a property covering more than 245 acres along the White Township-Indiana Borough border. Multiple speakers had their turns during a meeting that ran more than two hours.
Michael Wolf of Appalachian Forest Consultants of suburban Johnstown reiterated that he didn’t come as an adversary, though he was brought to the board’s attention by Friends of White’s Woods, which has challenged township plans as made in 1995, 2007 and this year.
As he did two weeks ago, Wolf focused on the “overstory” and “understory” of White’s Woods.
He said the overstory is one of a healthy, mature, primarily even-aged forest with a good mixture of species of trees. But he called the understory “very unhealthy,” with no desirable tree seedlings, invasive, non-native plants that are thriving and competing with native plants, and some areas that are almost bare.
He said the understory has nothing of value to replace the overstory, that invasive and competing plants are impediments, and so are hungry deer, who need 5 pounds of woody browse or buds each day — enough to fill a garbage bag — for seven months each year.
He also said there should be no hurry for processing trees there, that the township supervisors have time on their side.
And he had an environmental argument, saying industrial users “are actually looking” for forests like White’s Woods that can minimize carbon outputs.
Another possible environmental problem could come with the herbicide needed to take out the invasive species.
“That is a concern to me,” Supervisor Gail McCauley said on her end of a Zoom connection. She noted that “people still go in there” for hiking and other activities.
She said she is also concerned with the runoff of that herbicide.
Another speaker was David Babyak, who was called in by the township board in 2007.
“Why do you want to sell timber in this turbulent and weak timber market?” Babyak asked. “The poplar markets have been falling since the first of the year, pre-COVID, and have only gotten worse.”
Babyak also foresaw the potential for liability that could outweigh the net gain on the 50 acres targeted by Millstone Land Management LLC in its first phase in White’s Woods — which he predicted would be only $4, 665.
“The taxpayers will be directly employing contractors to cut and skid timber and, as I understand, to chip top wood which is extremely dangerous work,” Babyak said. “You will not realize any extra gains since you will be paying the costs and assuming the risks.”
McCauley, who was on the board of supervisors that hired Babyak, said money was never an issue, then or now, but rather, “the health of the forest.”
She also said that any profit from White’s Woods has to be used for recreation.
Babyak also focused on the deer. He said their population has to be fenced in, and that any plan for sportsmen to harvest the deer in White’s Woods wouldn’t include other nearby areas that are posted to prohibit hunting.
Wolf also saw the need for a fence, rather than the use of sharpshooters that could be provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
“We researched (a controlled hunt) and we do not want any part of it,” Supervisor Gene Gemmell said.
Babyak also focused on soil compaction.
“How did the soil get compacted other than from hikers?” Babyak asked. “Rototilling the soil to 6 inches will create a seed bed for Japanese stilt grass.”
Mike Lawer of Millstone Land Management LLC of Marion Center, the current township contractor for White’s Woods, conceded that “soil compaction is a serious issue.”
One resident listening in on the Zoom conference call, Indiana University of Pennsylvania biology professor Thomas Simmons, said he’d like to see a soil compaction test used by the U.S. Forest Service.
Township Manager Milt Lady said Simmons had offered to do such a test, but Simmons said he has been busy with preparations for fall classes at IUP.
After the foresters made their remarks, Supervisor Rich Gallo said he now has “a much clearer and better understanding of this situation” than he had when he took office six months ago.
After he “pretty much stayed silent on this subject,” he felt he now was prepared to offer his suggestions.
“First I want to say that I applaud the Friends of White’s Woods for their commitment, their enthusiasm and energy they have put forth in getting a message across to this board and, as the signs show out there, to the community,” Gallo said.
He acknowledged the need to deal with the litigation at hand, the lawsuit FWW has filed against the township and Millstone in Indiana County Common Pleas Court, and that “this may mean that we are going to be tied up with it for who knows how long.”
But Gallo asked his colleagues to “take our time to look at what we will want to do moving forward.”
He asked the board to consider hiring a director of grounds and maintenance “for the purpose of upkeep and future of all forestry throughout the township.” He said it would have to be “someone qualified and experienced in this field.”
He also wants creation of an advisory commission or committee that would include concerned township citizens, a couple members of the board of supervisors, some experts in the field of forestry, and township Director of Parks and Recreation Ryan Shaffer.
Board Chairman George Lenz also visualized Shaffer as heading up that commission or committee, and that it has to have a cross-section of the community, not just the older residents that often are stepping up to be on township panels.
Lenz would like to see the “hockey coach, the soccer coach, the mom who runs her kids to these activities,” and he said there should be a line item for that panel on future budgets.
“What Rich proposed is something that I was considering as well, now that I’m six months, seven months under my belt with this group,” Supervisor Sandi Gillette said. “We heard tonight two different methods, two different opinions. It’s something that we are going to have to consider as a board which way we want to go.”
She said everyone wanted a healthy forest, “but how do we get there? I think we have time, and I am in no rush to make a decision.”
Amid all this, all sides are waiting for what the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has to say about the project. Lady said there was nothing new from DCNR.
The township has had a draft stewardship plan for White’s Woods posted on its website. Friday is the deadline for public comments about that plan.