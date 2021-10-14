A subcommittee for woodlot management that would be part of White Township’s recreation advisory board will take shape in the coming weeks as supervisors voted Wednesday to authorize administration to screen applicants and develop a plan.
The subcommittee would oversee the township’s woodlot management, including at White’s Woods Nature Center.
Milt Lady, township manager, said 20 people applied to be on the subcommittee, which he expects will have an estimated five to seven members.
After the meeting, Lady provided the list of applicants, which are:
• Paul Arpaia
• Dolores Brzycki
• David Dahlheimer
• Susan Dahlheimer
• Sierra Davis
• Barb Hauge
• Fred Heilman
• Sara King
• James Lafontaine
• Sherry Shank
• Norma Tarnoff
• Ellen Yerger
• Frank Garritano
• Andrew Davis
• R. Paul McCauley
• William Hritz
• Richard Ritenour
• David Gunter
• Jeffrey Geesey
• Matthew Klunk
Lady said township officials, including himself, assistant township manager Chris Anderson and recreation director Ryan Shaffer, as well as someone from the recreation advisory board, will screen the applications and conduct interviews.
They would also look at other aspects, including how many members and forming a mission statement and timeline.
Lady said he expects to bring back recommendations to supervisors possibly at one of the next two meetings.
Supervisors also discussed the ongoing proposed deer management plan, noting an open house for information is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the S&T Bank Arena in the recreation complex.
The event is meant to offer the opportunity for officials to present details and answer questions, with experts in wildlife biology and forestry present.
The proposed plan is a restricted archery hunting season to control the deer population at properties including White’s Woods and the White Township Recreation Complex along East Pike.
During public comment, Fred Heilman asked if it was possible to have virtual access to the open house.
Shaffer responded that due to the format, with several experts who will be speaking will different small groups at the same time, it may be hard to stream.
“I’m not sure we have that capability,” he said.
Shaffer also noted the location of the recreation complex allows for ample space to social distance.
And Lady reminded the public that though the deadline has technically passed on public comments for the deer management plan, the township does accept comments year-round on any issues.
In other business Wednesday, supervisors:
• Will allow the Country Faire Christmas vendor market to have wine and brewery vendors selling products, but not for on-site consumption. Tasting would also not be allowed under the motion, which passed 3-2.
• Were invited to a webinar hosted by Friends of White’s Woods on Oct. 21 on invasive species in White’s Woods. The webinar is scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. via Zoom and is free and open to the public. To register for the webinar, send an email to info@friendsof whiteswoods.org.
• Approved a resolution required for the township’s American Rescue Plan funding of $820,292,62, appropriating the funds to the 2021 budget.