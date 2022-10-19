An Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus and former commander of state police in Troop A, including the Indiana barracks in White Township, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as United States Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The announcement regarding retired Maj. Stephen Eberle was made Tuesday morning by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, and Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley.
“Stephen Eberle has dedicated his career to making Pennsylvania communities safer. A law enforcement officer with the Pennsylvania State Police for many years, Mr. Eberle currently serves as the regional director for Secure Community Network, where he leads efforts to ensure safety and security for the North American Jewish community,” Casey said. “I know that the people of the Western District of Pennsylvania will benefit from his integrity and deep expertise. I look forward to confirming his nomination as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania.”
Eberle, a native of Allegheny Township in northern Westmoreland County, has been a regional director for Secure Community Network since 2021.
“Steve Eberle has committed his life to making our communities safer as a member of the Pennsylvania State Police,” Toomey said. “He has a strong record of command-level leadership coupled with expansive experience. He is well-fit and strongly deserving of this appointment to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania. I appreciate Sen. Casey’s partnership in vetting and recommending Steve for this important position.”
Eberle enlisted in the state police in 1995. Upon graduating from the academy, he was assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. As he progressed through the ranks, Eberle served in Troops A and B and the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards.
He was promoted to corporal in 2004, sergeant in 2006, lieutenant in 2011 and captain in 2013, and held various other roles with the state police including director of the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations from 2017 to 2018.
Eberle holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from IUP’s Eberly College of Business and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Eberle and his wife, Heather, have two children and reside in Buffalo Township, Butler County.