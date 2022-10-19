Stephen Eberle

An Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus and former commander of state police in Troop A, including the Indiana barracks in White Township, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as United States Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The announcement regarding retired Maj. Stephen Eberle was made Tuesday morning by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, and Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley.