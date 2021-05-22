Sentencing has been delayed for a Marion Center woman who admitted last month that she stole money from an elderly man while she served as his caretaker.
Cyndi K-P Patz, of Skyline Drive, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of theft by deception at a hearing April 26 in Indiana County Court.
She had been under prosecution since November 2019, when Detective Brad Shields of the district attorney’s office charged that she drained more than $105,000 from Raymond Spencer’s accounts before family members grew suspicious and fired Patz from her caretaker duties.
Patz’ defense attorney, Thomas McKinley, of Pittsburgh, protested a Gazette report that Patz took responsibility for stealing the amount Shields had accused her of taking.
Patz did not admit to the amount, McKinley said.
The theft charge is graded as a third-degree felony because the loss exceeded $2,000, District Attorney Robert Manzi said.
Manzi told the Gazette that Patz and her counselor are challenging the actual amount of restitution that would be owed under terms of the plea bargain approved last month.
That figure would be determined at a future court hearing that has yet to be scheduled, Manzi said.
Patz has remained free on $10,000 bail during the adjudication of the charges against her.