Two priests who formerly served parishes in Indiana County are in the legal spotlight, one for being named in a Greensburg Catholic Diocese “Higher Standards” report, the other for charges of sexually abusing an altar boy for three years at a church in Fayette County.
On Wednesday state Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Father Andrew M. Kawecki, 65, now of Greensburg, on charges that he sexually assaulted an altar boy multiple times at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church in Fairchance, Fayette County, starting in 2004 when the boy was 11, and lasting until the boy was 14.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock on one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.
Kawecki had been transferred to Ss. Cyril and Methodius in 2004 from Church of the Resurrection, serving Ernest, Clymer, Glen Campbell, Heilwood and Rossiter in northern Indiana County. The charges cited by Shapiro dealt with allegations made after he was transferred from Church of the Resurrection.
On Monday, that “Higher Standards” report, issued on the eve of Bishop Edward Malesic’s departure from the four-county Greensburg diocese to a new assignment in Cleveland, singled out Father Emil S. Payer, 75, also now of Greensburg, who “is alleged to have sexually abused multiple minors and vulnerable adults in the 1980s.”
From 1984 to 1993, Payer was pastor of St. Gertrude’s in McIntyre.
However, the report went on, “the Indiana County District Attorney and Pennsylvania State Police conducted their criminal investigation into the allegations and determined that the allegations, which dated back to the mid-1980s, were beyond the statute of limitations for criminal charges.”
Payer denied those allegations, but an independent diocesan review board determined the allegations were both “credible and substantiated.” The Greensburg Diocese said it is publicizing Payer’s name on its list of clergy offenders to encourage any other survivors to come forward.
“It was important to me that I communicate about these matters, and do so transparently to the people of the Diocese of Greensburg,” Malesic said. “These are, once again, difficult messages to hear. But I am hopeful these announcements will help to assure you of the commitment the Catholic Church has to survivors and to the protection of the most precious gifts among us, our children.”
To date, that update said, the diocese has reached settlements with 72 survivors totaling $5,908,293.
Payer was removed from ministry in 2011, then in 2014 he was charged with stealing money from the Church of the Seven Dolors in Yukon, Westmoreland County. He pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and was sentenced by Judge Debra A. Pezze to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution.
As for Kawecki, Shapiro’s office said his alleged victim, now in his late 20s, told prosecutors that Kawecki had forced sexual encounters with him before Mass in a back room of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church. Shapiro said the assaults didn’t stop until the alleged victim’s family left the parish in 2007.
In that same year Kawecki was transferred to the role of administrator at St. Hubert in Point Marion, Fayette County, after which he was transferred in 2013 to St. John the Baptist in Scottdale and St. Joseph in Everson. Those were the parishes he was serving when the diocese removed him from ministry in May 2019.
“With the release of our grand jury report on abuse two years ago, I promised we would hold anyone who was abusing children accountable, no matter how powerful the institution behind them,” Shapiro said. “We will not let predators get away with the sexual assault of children.”
“The Diocese of Greensburg has and will continue to fully cooperate with authorities regarding the investigation involving Father Kawecki,” diocesan spokesman Jerry Zufelt said late Wednesday. “In May of 2019, the Diocese of Greensburg received its first and only allegation against Father Kawecki when the alleged victim applied to the Survivor’s Compensation Fund.”
At that time, Zufelt said, “Father Kawecki was immediately removed from ministry and his parishioners were notified about the allegation.” The diocesan spokesman said PA ChildLine and local law enforcement were contacted after the diocese received the application.
Shapiro said tips that led to Kawecki’s arrest were among more than 2,000 his office has received since release of a state Grand Jury Report on Clergy Sexual Abuse in 2018.
“Anyone struggling to come forward, know that my office is listening, we are here, and we won’t be afraid to take on tough fights to do what’s right,” Shapiro said. “If you have information, please contact my office at 1-888-538-8541.”
Kittanning Leader Times Managing Editor A.J. Panian contributed to this story.