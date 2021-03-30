YOUNG TOWNSHIP — A state police fire marshal is investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a vacant commercial structure along McIntyre Road.
“It was already collapsed upon itself,” Iselin/West Lebanon Fire Chief Bryan Schirato said. Indiana County Emergency Management dispatched his company as well as Coal Run/McIntyre, Aultman and Coral-Graceton volunteer firefighters at 2:24 a.m.
“It used to be an old school,” Schirato said. “It most recently was the Coconut Cove,” a bar that may have been abandoned for at least 10 years.
Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to standby at 2:42 a.m. Schirato said there were no injuries and no effects on other nearby buildings.
The Iselin/West Lebanon chief said firefighters were on the scene for four hours early today.