PITTSBURGH — A former resident of Derry, Westmoreland County, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, on six counts for which he pleaded guilty in December involving the sexual exploitation of minors.
In the United States District Court for Western Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh, District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan imposed the sentence on Michael Wilson, who turns 45 next week.
Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said Wilson pleaded guilty to four counts of production and attempted production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor; one count of distribution and attempted distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor; and one count of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Ranjan also ordered Wilson to pay restitution totaling $6,000, and to make a $600 criminal monetary penalty payment to a fund established by the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised by Assistant United States Attorney Heidi M. Grogan that on multiple occasions during 2019 through May 15, 2021, Wilson attempted to and did use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce various minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct.
Further, Grogan advised the court, from September 2019 to October 2019, Wilson distributed visual depictions, namely images, in computer graphic and digital files, the production of which involved the use of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and, on May 15, 2021, Wilson knowingly possessed visual depictions, namely videos and images in computer graphic and digital files, the production of which involved the use of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Olshan said Homeland Security Investigations – Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Derry Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Wilson. It was a case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
