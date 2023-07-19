200294161-001

hands on prison bars

 Dick Luria

PITTSBURGH — A former resident of Derry, Westmoreland County, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, on six counts for which he pleaded guilty in December involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

In the United States District Court for Western Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh, District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan imposed the sentence on Michael Wilson, who turns 45 next week.