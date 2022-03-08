A former Creekside volunteer firefighter has been sentenced for his role in a series of fires in 2018 and 2019 in northern Indiana County.
On Monday, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Nicholas Peter Leone, 25, to three months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail -- and then paroled him forthwith.
He then is to serve five years' probation for his pleas to three third-degree felony counts, one of arson, two of risking a catastrophe, and was assessed fines and costs.
Leone admitted roles in two December 2018 fires in Washington Township as well as a January 2019 blaze in North Mahoning Township.
His plea late last year followed the sentencing on Dec. 6 of co-defendant Dylan C. Dalessio, who turns 22 at the end of this month, to a series of concurrent sentences, totaling 2½ to 15 years in a state correctional institution.
Dalessio, who lived in Plumville, entered guilty pleas on June 6 to 10 felony cases, including charges of arson and witness intimidation, dating back several years.
Prosecutors in the office of Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said information Leone gave investigators was used in to aid their case against Dalessio.
Since late January, Dalessio has been in the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, near Harrisburg.