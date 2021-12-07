A former volunteer firefighter has been sentenced to a series of concurrent sentences, totaling 2½ to 15 years in a state correctional institution, on guilty pleas in 10 felony cases, including charges of arson and witness intimidation, dating back several years.
Indiana County Assistant District Attorney Dennis Clark said Dylan Charles Dalessio, 21, of Plumville, faced Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco Monday.
It was three and a half months after he entered those pleas to four first-degree felony counts of arson-danger of death or bodily injury; three first-degree felony counts of conspiracy to commit arson; a first-degree felony count of intimidating a witness to withhold testimony; a second-degree felony count of arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building; and a third-degree felony count of fraud for insurance purposes.
Dalessio was charged along with Nicholas Peter Leone, 24, another former firefighter from Creekside, in three of those cases, December 2018 fires in Washington Township as well as a January 2019 blaze in North Mahoning Township, all in northern Indiana County.
In October 2019, Leone waived charges before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee in a two-hour hearing. He then was interviewed by investigators, and information he gave them was used in grounds for Dalessio to be held for trial.
Clark said Leone is expected to enter pleas at a later date. Court records show he has a criminal call date before Bianco on Jan. 7 and is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.
Dalessio also was charged along with his father Douglas S. Dalessio, 52, of Smicksburg, in the matter of alleged witness intimidation of Leone. However, the elder Dalessio passed away Aug. 27.