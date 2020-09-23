The former general manager of a since-closed White Township car dealership was arraigned Friday on eight felony counts and numerous related offenses following an extensive investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Vehicle Fraud Investigation Unit into reported complaints against the dealership.
Kevin T. Albright, 48, of Indiana, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee on eight felony counts: one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, one count of theft by deception and six counts of forgery. Albright was also charged with 23 misdemeanor counts: two counts of theft by deception, six counts of tampering with records or identification, six counts of unsworn falsification to authorities and nine counts of writing bad checks.
As detailed in a 51-page criminal complaint, he was also charged with 215 summary offenses. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
On May 28, 2019, the state police Troop A VFI Unit initiated an investigation after receiving multiple complaints regarding vehicles purchased at Indiana Auto Mart, formerly located at 1973 Oakland Ave. The following day, investigators met with Albright and learned that he had been employed as the general manager of car dealership, which had since closed on or about May 16, 2019.
Investigators learned that as the general manager, Albright was tasked with managing day-to-day operations, vehicle sales, title work and follow-up issues at the dealership. During a 15-month investigation, Albright agreed to meet with investigators on several occasions. Investigators conducted interviews with numerous people and obtained and reviewed the Indiana Auto Mart business files for the years 2018 and 2019.
Upon concluding the investigation, troopers said they determined that from Dec. 5, 2018, to May 15, 2019, Albright failed to send money and titles to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, wrote bad checks to PennDOT, failed to pay money to a business associate, forged multiple customer names on PennDOT vehicle document affidavits, failed to send vehicle warranty money to activate warranties and was responsible for other summary violations.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.