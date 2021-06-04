A Pittsburgh federal grand jury has indicted a former accountant for a nationwide supplier of eggs and related farm products to retail stores.
On Thursday, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced a six-count indictment charging Jonathan A. Weston, 57, of Canonsburg, Washington County, with one count of fraud conspiracy, one count of money laundering conspiracy, two counts of willful failure to file tax returns and two counts of filing false income tax returns.
The indictment was returned under seal on May 25 and unsealed after Weston’s arrest. It alleged that Weston engaged in a scheme with a person known as VP to embezzle approximately $6.8 million from Hillandale Farms, a company with local operations based in Greensburg, Westmoreland County.
VP, who died on July 7, 2019, is listed as an unindicted conspirator. The grand jury said she served as a secretary and bookkeeper for Hillandale in Greensburg and at one time served as personal secretary to Weston.
Also, the grand jury said, she owned a telephone rental and service business in White Oak, Allegheny County.
The grand jury also alleged the money was laundered through businesses both Weston and VP controlled, through the purchase of collectible cars and real estate and their participation in lavish personal expenditures.
In addition, the indictment alleged that Weston failed to file tax returns for 2015, when his gross income was said to be $1,005,036, and 2018, when his gross income was said to be $527,055, but then filed false returns for 2016, claiming he only earned $17,033 that year, and 2018, when he claimed he only earned $12,670.
The grand jury also stated, “it was further a part of the conspiracy that Weston and VP agreed that, upon receipt of customer checks payable to Hillandale for the purchase of eggs and other products, VP, instead of depositing them in Hillandale’s operating account at S&T Bank, intercepted and diverted the checks to Weston.”
Furthermore, the grand jury stated, “VP created personal bank accounts at S&T Bank and PNC Bank, into which she accepted millions of dollars of embezzled funds from business accounts controlled by Weston.”
The grand jury said the scheme ran from October 2005 to January 2019.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh said if Weston is found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to 58 years in prison and/or fined up to $2.55 million.
Assistant United States Attorney Gregory C. Melucci is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the indictment.