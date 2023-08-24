Two years after he left the Indiana Borough manager’s position, C. Michael Foote is moving on from his latest administrative position, as manager in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
“I can confirm that I have resigned from Lancaster Township,” Foote said in an email to The Indiana Gazette. “I have thanked the Board of Supervisors for their confidence and trust in me when they hired me two years ago. I learned a lot during my tenure, and I wish the organization and community well as they move forward into the future.”
Foote said he would not be making any further comments.
In reporting on Monday’s Lancaster Township meeting, the Butler Eagle quoted one resident as saying it was a shocker.
In fact, the agenda for Monday’s board meeting in Lancaster Township included a suggested motion to renew the township manager’s contract for a two-year period commencing on Sept. 20.
However, Indiana Borough Council President Peter Broad said he knew Foote was looking for a new position.
“I’m surprised it took him so long to find one,” Broad said. The Indiana councilor declined further comment.
Foote, now 66, resigned after three years as borough manager in Indiana, effective Sept. 17, 2021.
“We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Broad said in a Facebook message to The Indiana Gazette at the time.
Foote came to Indiana after a tenure as sustainability and solid waste manager for Reading, Berks County, in the spring of 2018.
Foote came to Pennsylvania after spending seven years in Gillette, Wyo., in a position similar to what he did in Reading.
“A community defines what sustainability is for a community,” Foote said in 2018.
Foote’s tenure in Indiana was marked by his crossing swords with leaders of Utility Workers Union of America Local 580, which would go nearly two years without a contract, before it was resolved in a Dec. 16, 2021, bargaining session involving Broad, Solicitor Patrick Dougherty and Assistant Manager Nichole Sipos, who succeeded Foote as borough manager early in 2022.
“It was a nice change in atmosphere,” Local 580 President Denise Brudnock said after that session. “We were able to meet in a very civilized discussion and remedy issues from both sides.”
Three days after he resigned, Foote turned up in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
The Cranberry Eagle, an edition of the Butler Eagle, said at the time that Foote would see a number of changes from his previous job in Indiana — but that didn’t mean he was out of his element.
“That’s really what I’ve learned and what is transferable, both from Indiana and from my previous municipalities and some of the work I’ve done over the years,” Foote told the Cranberry Eagle. “You just have to be able to listen because the community should decide what their culture should be and the community should decide how they want to pursue the future.”
