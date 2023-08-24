Foote in Indiana

C. Michael Foote, who resigned Monday as township manager in Lancaster Township, Butler County, previously served for three years (2018-21) as borough manager in Indiana.

 Gazette file photo

Two years after he left the Indiana Borough manager’s position, C. Michael Foote is moving on from his latest administrative position, as manager in Lancaster Township, Butler County.

“I can confirm that I have resigned from Lancaster Township,” Foote said in an email to The Indiana Gazette. “I have thanked the Board of Supervisors for their confidence and trust in me when they hired me two years ago. I learned a lot during my tenure, and I wish the organization and community well as they move forward into the future.”