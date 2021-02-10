BLAIRSVILLE — A former magisterial district judge has been charged with driving while intoxicated and with endangering two children in her vehicle.
State police charged Jennifer Rega, 47, of Hammett Lane, Blairsville, with driving under the influence, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and eight summary traffic infractions in a complaint filed Jan. 20 in Blairsville District Court.
Rega, who served as judge of that court from 2002 to 2020, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing March 17 before District Judge Robert Bell.
Indiana-based troopers halted Rega’s 2021 Honda Pilot on North Walnut Street (Route 217) at Spruce Street at 8:59 p.m. Dec. 7 after viewing the vehicle straddling the double yellow center line four times, according to the complaint.
Trooper Charles Smolleck wrote that he detected the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle when he approached and talked to the driver.
Rega asked him if he was new to the area, Smolleck wrote, and she told him that she had been the local judge for 20 years.
A man was seated in the front passenger seat and two children occupied the rear seats.
Rega handed the trooper a Sam’s Club membership when he requested her driver’s license, according to the affidavit. She giggled numerous times during the traffic stop while lamenting the impact of being investigated for impaired driving.
Smolleck said she “displayed many clues of impairment” in field sobriety tests, and reported that a blood test showed an alcohol level of 0.11 percent.
Rega’s term as district judge was marked by a suspension from judicial duties six years ago after she was accused of failing to stop at the scene of a minor traffic accident on Route 286 near Diamondville, Green Township, on Sept. 13, 2014.
Rega was admitted to the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program for non-violent first offenders in the adjudication of the charge in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.