Former Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Jennifer J. Rega was sentenced Friday in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas to six months’ probation and assessed fines and costs on charges of driving under the influence and two counts of recklessly endangering others.
Rega, 48, who served as district judge from 2002 until 2020, entered a guilty plea with Senior Judge Timothy J. Creany on charges stemming from a complaint filed after a Dec. 7, 2020, traffic stop by state police at Troop A, Indiana, with her successor, Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
She also had been charged with eight summary traffic violations after troopers halted her car along North Walnut Street (Route 217) and Spruce Street at 8:59 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Trooper Charles Smolleck wrote that he detected the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle when he approached and talked to the driver. A man was in the front passenger seat and two children occupied the rear seats of her car.
Smolleck wrote in his affidavit that Rega handed him a Sam’s Club membership when he requested her driver’s license, and giggled numerous times during the traffic stop while lamenting the impact of being investigated for impaired driving.
The investigating trooper said Rega “displayed many clues of impairment” in field sobriety tests, and reported that a blood test showed an alcohol level of 0.11 percent.
During her tenure as district judge, Rega was suspended six years ago after being accused of failing to stop at the scene of a minor traffic accident on Route 286 near Diamondville, Green Township, on Sept. 13, 2014.
That charge was adjudicated after Rega was admitted to Indiana County Court’s accelerated rehabilitative disposition program for nonviolent first offenders.
o o o
In other court matters Friday, Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco revised a sentence issued last month to a Center Township man who had plead guilty in two drug cases.
In addition to a term of five to 10 years in a state correctional institution, Kyle W. Rider, 30, also was ordered to serve a year’s probation that would run consecutively with parole after his state prison term for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
o o o
President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced James W. Kinkead II, 41, of Johnstown, to pay costs and a fine, and serve six months to two years less a day, after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats in a June incident in Indiana Borough.
Kinkead had been serving time in Cambria County Jail on another matter.