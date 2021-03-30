A Cherry Tree man who appeared on the state police Troop A, Indiana, “Five Most Wanted” list last June is facing new problems in two separate cases.
Edward J. Barnosky Jr., 27, was arraigned March 18 before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on misdemeanor counts of possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, and of resisting arrest, as well as a summary count of disorderly conduct, after an incident the night before in Green Township.
State police said Barnosky was taken into custody on a warrant after a traffic stop on Route 580 in Green Township.
Bell placed Barnosky in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on April 7 at 10:15 a.m.
Barnosky was scheduled for a preliminary hearing last week before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on drug and paraphernalia possession counts as well as a summary count of not having rear lights on his car, when he was pulled over by Clymer Borough Police Department on Jan. 19.
However, Welch has continued that hearing until May 17 at 10:45 a.m.
Barnosky also faces three active cases now pending in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
Last June, state police said Barnosky was the first of that month’s Five Most Wanted to be apprehended, on charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment in connection with a May 16, 2020, incident in Green Township.
He also was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and seven summary traffic offenses from another May 16 incident.