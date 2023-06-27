Dave Dravecky stood in front of the congregation Sunday night at Grace Church in Indiana, clutching a slightly brownish baseball that has surely seen better days. It last saw action in a game 34 years ago.
As a former Major League Baseball southpaw pitcher, Dravecky gripped it with his right hand and told the story of how he acquired it. As a motivational speaker these days, Dravecky weaves this story into his Christian faith and reciting of Scripture.
But to know the significance of the baseball is to know Dravecky’s story.
The Youngstown, Ohio, native said he had dreams of becoming a pro baseball player. But as an unrecognized talent, Dravecky forged his own path by making the team at Youngstown State University and enjoying a stellar collegiate career with the Penguins.
He was drafted in the late 1970s by the Pittsburgh Pirates and toiled in the minor leagues for a few years until he was traded to the San Diego Padres, the team with whom he eventually made his professional debut in 1982.
“I was drafted in the 21st round. Do you know what kind of a signing bonus you get,” he asked the congregation while using his thumb and index finger to form an “o” shape. “Zero.”
Fast-forward to 1988. Dravecky, now a veteran hurler with the San Francisco Giants, discovered he had a rare type of muscular cancer in his left (pitching) arm that required removal of the deltoid muscle. His season was effectively shut down.
“That was going to be my year,” he said. “I was going to win 20 games. I really felt like 1988 was going to be my year.”
Later the following season, Dravecky returned to the mound in San Francisco, allowing four hits across eight innings in a 4-3 early August win over Cincinnati.
Five days later, Dravecky’s humerus bone snapped as he threw a sixth-inning pitch to Expos batter Tim Raines at Olympic Stadium in Montreal. It is commonly referred to as “the pitch heard around the world,” referencing the sound it made inside the stadium.
Dravecky immediately crumpled to the turf as the baseball, which had left his hand moments earlier, rolled away halfway between the pitcher’s mound and home plate. He announced his retirement two days later.
The cancer had returned to his left arm and shoulder, which was discovered later that year when he re-broke his arm during the Giants’ World Series celebration.
“Sometimes we come to intersections in life and we’re challenged with some very significant things,” he said. “This was one of those intersections. I didn’t care about baseball. I wondered if I was going to live.”
Dravecky underwent surgery to amputate his entire left arm and part of his shoulder/collarbone. What followed were bouts with depression and a strengthening of his long-established faith.
Now, about that baseball.
Many years later, Dravecky said he was opening letters and packages, and signing baseballs for fans when he came upon a letter addressed from Montreal. It was from a businessman who recounted Dravecky’s story and had bought a ticket to the game during which the pitcher’s pro career had suddenly come to an end.
Dravecky, recalling the letter, said the man watched Dravecky’s final career pitch leave his hand and roll into the Expos’ dugout at Olympic Stadium. The man indicated he had retrieved the ball from a batboy whom he knew.
“He wrote, ‘I waited 25 years to send this to you because I thought you’d like to have it — the last pitch you threw in your career,’” Dravecky said. “Why do I share that story? Because memories matter. History matters. It helps us understand the significance of the transitions that we find ourselves going through and that lead us into the future.”
Dravecky said the beauty of the baseball is “it’s a reminder of the good and the bad.”
The good, according to Dravecky, is the incident afforded him an opportunity to spread his story interspersed with his religious faith.
“It’s a journey,” he said, referring to both his real-world and spiritual adventures. “So enjoy that journey.”
