Former Major League Baseball pitcher Dave Dravecky held the baseball he used for the final pitch of his career in August 1989 when his left arm snapped during a game in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He was the keynote speaker Sunday at Grace Church in Indiana.

 MICHAEL JOHNSON/Gazette

Dave Dravecky stood in front of the congregation Sunday night at Grace Church in Indiana, clutching a slightly brownish baseball that has surely seen better days. It last saw action in a game 34 years ago.

As a former Major League Baseball southpaw pitcher, Dravecky gripped it with his right hand and told the story of how he acquired it. As a motivational speaker these days, Dravecky weaves this story into his Christian faith and reciting of Scripture.