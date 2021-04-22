A former Rural Valley woman will face trial at the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas for charges including forgery, access device fraud, identity theft and theft by deception.
April Lee Kovach, 45, of Indiana, had a preliminary hearing this week at the office of Indiana County Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who held all of her charges for court.
As previously reported, according to court papers, an investigation into Kovach’s alleged crimes began in September.
On Sept. 18, the victim, an 80-year-old female of Valley Road, White Township, reported having received a copy of a check drawn on her bank account without her knowledge or permission.
The check was made payable to Kovach in the amount of $2,500. At the time, Kovach was employed as the victim’s home healthcare aid. Upon a review of her personal bank statements, the victim also discovered eight fraudulent ATM withdrawals, altogether totaling $3,889.25, the first of which occurred on Aug. 25, 2020, according to documents.
On Oct. 26, 2020, a search warrant was served on Kovach’s bank.
A review of Kovach’s bank statements revealed that the check in the amount of $2,500 had been deposited into Kovach’s account on Sept. 3, police said.
Troopers also found that several cash deposits were made into Kovach’s account within the time frame of the fraudulent ATM cash withdrawals from the victim’s account.
Troopers also obtained video surveillance that showed Kovach depositing a $2,500 check and using the victim’s debit card at an ATM in White Township.
In total, she is charged with one count of forgery, eight counts each of access device fraud, theft by deception, and identity theft, and one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.