Ken and Joni Bach

Ken Bach touts “29 years of happy marriage with my wife Joni Bach” who “works as a respiratory therapist at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.” They have two children.

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, may already have a challenger for his 14th Congressional District seat in 2024.

“Mr. Reschenthaler is just staunchly working for one side,” said Democrat Ken Bach. “I would work for everyone.”