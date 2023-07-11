U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, may already have a challenger for his 14th Congressional District seat in 2024.
“Mr. Reschenthaler is just staunchly working for one side,” said Democrat Ken Bach. “I would work for everyone.”
He would have to run in the Democratic primary, at this time scheduled for April 23 of next year. That primary also will determine presidential delegates for both major parties’ national convention, as well as nominations for U.S. Senate and the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
Referring to Reschenthaler’s new role as House chief deputy majority whip, Bach said his potential opponent “works for the national Republicans.” Bach said he would be working with the Democrats if he won the seat, “but I would be working for the 14th District. I believe we all need to come together and work on the issues together.”
In fact, Bach went on to say, “If the Democrats want support, I won’t kiss up to get it.”
He said he wants “to get through to people that I am my own person,” adding, “just because I’m a Democrat doesn’t mean I’m super pro one way or the other.”
Bach, 57, who owns an automobile repair shop in Smithton, has run twice for state House in the 58th Legislative District in southern Westmoreland County.
His latest effort ended in defeat by about a 2-1 margin to state Rep. Eric Davanzo, R-Smithton.
It made at least one thing clear, as he told The Indiana Gazette, “to win in this disrict I would have to get Republican votes. I could not win on Democrats alone.”
He said learning about Indiana County is certainly high on the list of things to do. Reapportionment brought a very large chunk of Indiana County into the 14th District, along with all or part of Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
While a handful of municipalities along the county’s northern tier remain in the 15th Congressional District of Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, a portion of South Mahoning Township has moved into the 14th, along with all of Armstrong, Blacklick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, Conemaugh, East Wheatfield, Green, Pine, Rayne, Washington, West Wheatfield, White and Young townships, and Armagh, Blairsville, Cherry Tree, Clymer, Creekside, Ernest, Homer City, Indiana, Plumville, Saltsburg and Shelocta boroughs.
“I’m going to have get up there and learn about Indiana County,” Bach said. “I will need to get up and meet the people from the party up there.”
Bach also has served for 14 years as a member of the Yough School District’s board of directors, including four years as board president.
He said he’s known Reschenthaler since he was a state senator, during his years on the Yough school board.
“I’ve seen that’s he’s just a career politician doing what he does to move up the chain,” Bach said.
Like his would-be opponent, who served in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General Corps and volunteered for duty in Iraq as well as in the States, Bach has a military background.
“I’ve been here all my life except for when I was in the Navy,” Bach said. He joined the Navy at age 17 and served for four years.
Ken and Joni Bach have been married for 30 years and have two children, Hannah, 23, and Jarett, 22.
“My daughter is a civil engineer in Connecticut,” he said. “My son is at Eastern Michigan (University) seeking his master’s degree in mechanical engineering.”
Like his sister, Jarett Bach initially was a student at the University of Pittsburgh and was playing baseball there.
“He was really good in high school,” Bach recalled. “He was the WPIAL strikeout leader his junior and senior year.”
However, a medical problem eventually forced the younger Bach into the transfer portal from Pitt to Eastern Michigan.
“His arm was going numb,” Bach said. “It was pinching his nerve and blood vessels.”
Doctors had to cut out a rib in order to correct the problem.”
In addition, Joni Bach has been dealing with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Her husband said she had her last chemotherapy treatment last week.
Bach has a “Friends of Ken Bach” Facebook page as well as a kenbach.nationbuilder.com campaign website.
