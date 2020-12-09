DALLAS — More than a dozen Army officials have been fired or suspended as part of a sweeping investigation into the climate and culture at Fort Hood, a major military base in Texas that has been rocked by complaints of sexual harassment, bullying and violence, Army officials announced on Tuesday.
The investigation found “major flaws” at Fort Hood and a command climate “that was permissive of sexual harassment and sexual assault,” said Ryan McCarthy, the secretary of the Army.
He ordered that 14 officials up and down the ranks, including several high-ranking leaders, be fired or relieved of command and vowed sweeping reform that would extend far beyond Fort Hood to affect more than 1 million soldiers and Army civilians nationwide.
“This report, without a doubt, will cause the Army to change our culture,” McCarthy said.
The investigation came in response to the slaying of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Army specialist who told friends and fellow soldiers that she had been sexually harassed before she disappeared in April. Her remains, burned and dismembered, were found in June, and the authorities said she was killed on base by a fellow soldier who later took his own life.
The horror of her killing left the Army reeling and drew attention to the unusually high number of homicides, suicides and accidents that have turned Fort Hood, one of the nation’s largest military bases, into one of the most troubled.
For the 36,500 soldiers at Fort Hood, the homeland has been deadlier than the battlefront. Since January 2016, there have been more than 150 noncombat deaths of Fort Hood soldiers, including at least seven homicides and 71 suicides.
Both male and female troops have described a culture of sexual harassment and bullying at the base in Killeen, Texas.
In August, the body of Sgt. Elder N. Fernandes, 23, was found hanging from a tree about 30 miles from Fort Hood. His family said he had reported sexual assault by a superior and that he had been retaliated against after having spoken out.
The case of Guillen drew particular attention, spurring artistic murals, makeshift memorial sites and national attention.
Guillen, who was Latina, told friends and fellow soldiers that she had been sexually harassed, though officials said she had not made any formal complaints.
She went missing on April 22, and her dismembered and burned remains were found in June.