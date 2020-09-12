The Bridge Educational Foundation and its donors — Marcus & Mack, Waste Management and UnitedHealthcare — have announced a total of $24,150 in scholarships for Armstrong and Indiana County families.
Students attending the following schools will benefit from the tuition scholarships: Calvary Baptist Academy, Grace Christian School, Indiana Weslyan School, Keys Montessori School, Seeds of Faith Christian and St. Bernard of Clairvaux School.
Pennsylvania’s landmark Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program will celebrate two decades of success next year.
The public-private partnership that the EITC creates is more important than ever for families that are suffering financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
These scholarships can help to keep students in the schools that best fit their needs and allow new families the financial help to choose the best school to fit their family’s changing needs.
The Bridge Foundation has provided educational tax credit scholarships to more than 30,0000 students in 61 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
The educational tax credits are successful because of the participation of thousands of Pennsylvania businesses. In addition to the participating businesses, hundreds more remain on a waiting list for the educational tax credits.
The scholarship donations announced this week are part of the K-12 and Pre-K EITC Programs.
The K-12 EITC tuition program provides companies with a 75 percent tax credit — 90 percent for a two-year commitment — for money donated to approved, nonprofit scholarship or educational improvement organizations.
Businesses may donate up to $750,000 per year though the K-12 program. The Pre-K EITC initiative offers businesses up to $200,000 in tax credits annually at a 90 percent tax credit for funds donated to an approved, nonprofit scholarship organization like the Bridge Educational Foundation.
For information on the foundation and how to request scholarship funding, visit www.bridgeedu.org.