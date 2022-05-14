Bridge Educational Foundation hosted a scholarship presentation Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Academy in Clymer, where nearly $15,000 in scholarships was awarded. The scholarships will help Indiana County students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Pictured from left are state Rep. James Struzzi; Ben Bush, with state Sen. Joe Pittman’s office; Erika Young with Waste Management; Mark Plants; Jean Runge from Keys Montessori School; Gavin Smith; Mikayla Mortimer; Jeff Santoro; Rob Euen; Tina Bucci with St. Bernard Regional Catholic School; and state Rep. Brian Smith.
Foundation awards nearly $15,000 in scholarships
- Submitted photo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Academy Awards set 2023 Oscars for March 12
- Dallas police: Shooting at Koreatown salon may be hate crime
- Indiana County COVID-19 report
- DEAR ABBY: Dad's bursts of enthusiasm collide with boys' bedtime
- 'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': The lone tulip
- Foundation awards nearly $15,000 in scholarships
- Community church announcements
- ICCD gets $100,491 farm grant
Most Popular
Articles
- Planners conditionally approve Panera/Applebee's
- Death under investigation at Philadelphia Street location
- Kimberly Kaye Prushnok
- Fire destroys Brush Valley business
- Danielle R. Dennison
- Robert M. Zayac Jr.
- First medical marijuana dispensary to open in White Township
- Stephen J. Takach Jr.
- Late Deaths
- Late Deaths
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.