Scholarship awarded
Submitted photo

Bridge Educational Foundation hosted a scholarship presentation Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Academy in Clymer, where nearly $15,000 in scholarships was awarded. The scholarships will help Indiana County students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Pictured from left are state Rep. James Struzzi; Ben Bush, with state Sen. Joe Pittman’s office; Erika Young with Waste Management; Mark Plants; Jean Runge from Keys Montessori School; Gavin Smith; Mikayla Mortimer; Jeff Santoro; Rob Euen; Tina Bucci with St. Bernard Regional Catholic School; and state Rep. Brian Smith.

