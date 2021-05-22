Nurses at Indiana Regional Medical Center are being honored by a foundation seeking to recognize extraordinary, compassionate care to patients and families on a daily basis.
The White Township hospital said recently that The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses will be part of a not-for-profit foundation’s mission, first established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family.
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” said IRMC Chief Nursing Officer Wendy Haislip. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation said Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
IRMC joins a list of hospitals across the United States whose nurses will be honored.
The foundation said the care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN (Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing) and president and co-founder of the DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at IRMC are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. The award recipient will be chosen by a committee at IRMC for an honor that can be presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients and visitors.
According to a news release issued by IRMC, each honoree will receive a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”
Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in more than 3,900 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of direct care nurses, nurse-led teams, nurse leaders, and nursing faculty and students, through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects and for nurses participating in medical missions.
IRMC is currently accepting nomination stories. The first award honoree will be recognized in summer 2021.
To learn more or nominate an extraordinary nurse, visit www.irmc.org.
More information about the DAISY Foundation is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.