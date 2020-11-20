The Indiana Area Junior High School Forensics Team not only placed in all four of the categories it competed in at the Five County Junior High Forensics League Tournament held Nov. 12, but four members placed first in three of them.
In the most competitive impromptu category, freshman and forensics team veteran Abbie De Salvo again placed first. Eighth-grader Vania Ali tied DeSalvo, moving up from fourth to first place.
Timothy Birch also placed first in the informative category, again continuing with a perfect score of four.
In the category of poetry, eighth-grader Abigail Jozefowicz won her first-ever blue ribbon, moving up from third place. Third-year competitor and IHS freshman Delia Salser took second place.
Eighth-grader Lizzy Villa won third place in the prose category.
Ms. Robyn Bailey-Orchard, forensics coach, would like to thank former forensic team competitors Luca Cosentino, Loughlin Pagnucci, Olivia Seo and Sara Welch for serving as judges and helping with forensics team practices.