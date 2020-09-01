Indiana University of Pennsylvania officials have clarified what they called a bug in the system that affected Monday’s reporting of the COVID-19 dashboard on the IUP website.
As corrected online, IUP is quoting the Pennsylvania Department of Health as saying three members of the campus community have tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 27 through Thursday.
Added to the one student who was reported to be self-isolating through Aug. 26, that brings to four the total number of positive cases at IUP since the fall semester began — all of whom are still in isolation, three off campus, one on campus.
“It’s been fixed now,” IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said about the bug, as the university released its first weekly update at noon on Monday.
“Two of the individuals are identified as students who reside in off-campus housing,” according to a statement the university is releasing.
“One of the individuals is identified as a student who resides in on-campus housing,” the university said. However, “this student is self-isolating away from campus.”
In all those cases, the IUP statement said, “these students are following the required response protocol as recommended by health care professionals who are treating them.”
As was the case with the first student to test positive, the university said, “to protect the privacy of these individuals, IUP will release no further details regarding the identity of the individuals.”
The university also sought to clarify points made in a national story Monday for which IUP details were included.
Students, on-campus or off, can request to be put in isolation for 10 days at Delaney Hall.
“We don’t require it,” Fryling said.
The campus-wide statement also provided a reminder “of the importance of continuing to practice social distancing, hand washing and to wear face coverings at all times when in public, on campus and in the community.”
It also referred the public to the Pennsylvania Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control for more information about COVID-19.