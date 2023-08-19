Four area lawmakers will be holding Senior Expos in the coming week.

• Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, will join state Reps. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, and Abby Major, R-Ford City, as co-hosts of an expo Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department, 13126 U.S. Route 422, Kittanning.