Four area lawmakers will be holding Senior Expos in the coming week.
• Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, will join state Reps. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, and Abby Major, R-Ford City, as co-hosts of an expo Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department, 13126 U.S. Route 422, Kittanning.
A number of local organizations and businesses, health associations as well as state and federal agencies will be participating in that free event.
Representatives will provide information on numerous subjects of interest to older residents including health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, fire safety, financial planning, government savings and personal safety.
A free prescription drug disposal service will be available for those wishing to safely get rid of unneeded prescription/over the counter medications, liquid medications, creams and ointments, nasal sprays, inhalers and pet medications. Intravenous solutions, syringes, injectables and needles, illicit and illegal substances will not be accepted.
Participants can receive health screenings and will be eligible for door prizes.
For more information, call Pittman’s Kittanning District Office at (724) 543-3026.
• Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, whose district covers northern and north-central Indiana County as well as all of Jefferson County, will host an expo on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive, Young Township.
“My team and I are proud to bring you this annual Senior Expo featuring information for senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, personal and family caregivers, and the general public,” Smith told constituents in his weekly email. “Learn more about the wide variety of local, county and state programs and services that are available to help you enjoy a greater quality of life – all under one roof.”
