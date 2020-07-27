BLAIRSVILLE — Four people were forced from their home Sunday when a fire started in the kitchen while they were away, a fire official said.
The residents at 130 Johnson Ave. discovered the kitchen on fire just after 4 p.m. when they returned home, said Blairsville fire company Chief George Burkley.
The chief said firefighters quickly controlled the flames — “a relatively small fire,” he said — and the volunteers confined the damage to the kitchen and adjacent rooms. Smoke filled the rest of the house, he said.
The Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral-Graceton, Homer City and Derry Borough fire companies and Indiana County rapid-intervention team answered the call with most of the units providing much-needed backup as temperatures reached the upper 80s.
“Heat can obviously take its toll on firefighters,” Burkley said, explaining the extent of the alarm. No injuries were reported.
Burkley said the Red Cross responded to help find alternate housing for a man, a woman and their two school-age daughters who lived there.
The chief declined to identify the occupants or release the cause of the fire. He termed in an accident.
Fire crews worked almost 1 1/2 hours on “overhaul and ventilation” after putting the fire out, Burkley said.