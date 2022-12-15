Touched by the sight of fourth-grade classmates who weren’t dressed warmly enough for the cold weather season, Brantley Pavlosky took up the cause of getting his friends some new winter coats.
Inspired by a class assignment to think of worthy causes with which kids could help, Brantley decided to make a coat collection his mission. Some of his friends only wore sweatshirts. Some had jackets that were too small. Others’ jackets were showing signs of wear.
“I only thought I could get maybe 100, maybe 150,” Brantley said.
That was the week before Thanksgiving.
Some word of mouth and some well-circulated Facebook video interviews later, Brantley was totaling up more than 300 donated coats — some new, others gently worn — that took two days to give away.
Brantley, 9, lives in Punxsutawney with his mom Heather Mingle, but his coat collection campaign also covered his part-time home area, Clymer (half time with his dad), and Indiana and White Township.
His uncle Justin Mingle, a founder of Gym Therapy Inc., and an assistant, fitness trainer Trista Long, also got out the word in the community and online. Justin Mingle’s interview with Brantley, posted on Gym Therapy’s social media, enamored viewers with the gregarious youngster but also put the spotlight on the need to help people keep warm.
“I’ll be honest, I think we’re going to get more than 100,” Justin told Brantley in the clip.
The drive went even further. Another online interview with Megan Pudliner, of Pudliner’s Country Corner store in Armagh, generated donations in southeastern Indiana County.
“A lot of people saw it and then they shared it,” Brantley said.
Long hosted the first warm-up day for Brantley’s coat drive on Sunday at the Green Mile CrossFit training center she operates at S&T Bank Arena in White Township Recreation Complex.
On both a donation and distribution day, Brantley and his team gave away an estimated 100 coats and finished with 200 still remaining.
“It was hard to count because we had people continuing to donate the entire day and even after. We believe we distributed over 100 coats,” Heather Mingle said.
“We actually watched people come in wearing nothing and go out wearing warm new coats they picked up from Brantley,” Long said. “They had nothing … then walked out with the coats they accepted.”
Brantley, his mom, his uncle, Long and his little brother Walker Mingle delivered the remaining coats to Alice Paul House, Indiana County’s shelter for domestic assault and violent crime victims.
“It’s not just for kids, this is for families,” Brantley said. “I feel happy with the project.”
What started with a desire to help another kid turned into a campaign to assist other boys and girls, and women and men.
Executive Director Audia Boyle said the client list at Alice Paul House covers a spectrum of victims with a variety of needs.
“We’re a comprehensive victim services organization,” Boyle said. “We provide services to domestic violence, sexual assault, all Title 18 victims — arson, DUI, homicide, aggravated assault, juvenile offender victims.
“We’re not just what we’re known for, as a shelter for battered women. We do that, but it’s not just for women.”
So Brantley’s coat drive has answered a wide range of need in a large area in a most timely way.
“One thing we learned though this experience is that there is a major need for help for adults in the community,” Heather Mingle explained. In the course of the collection and distribution, she met other parents who told of making sure their kids wore good coats while neglecting themselves.
“I don’t think that Brantley truly realized how big this would get and how much support he received until the day of the event when he saw it all unfold. People told him all day how much of a difference he made for them One woman had tears in her eyes while thanking him. It really was a humbling experience for everyone involved.”
In a big way, the lesson of caring for others will be demonstrated in an annual family tradition in her home, Heather Mingle said.
“We have a wooden manger we call ‘The Giving Manger,’ and we add pieces of straw to it anytime we complete an act of service between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Then on Christmas Day we add a small wooden baby Jesus to the manger, which is filled with the love and kindness that we spread to keep him warm.
“Our baby Jesus will be very warm this Christmas.”