Touched by the sight of fourth-grade classmates who weren’t dressed warmly enough for the cold weather season, Brantley Pavlosky took up the cause of getting his friends some new winter coats.

Inspired by a class assignment to think of worthy causes with which kids could help, Brantley decided to make a coat collection his mission. Some of his friends only wore sweatshirts. Some had jackets that were too small. Others’ jackets were showing signs of wear.