Harris with Simmons

Indiana Borough Mayor Bill Simmons read a proclamation dedicating Dec. 15, 2022, as “Franco Harris Day” while Harris, wearing his so-called Pittsburgh Steelers “ugly” sweater listened shortly after he gave the keynote address at the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s 110th Annual Membership Meeting and Holiday Celebration.

 MICHAEL JOHNSON/Gazette

Football fans in Indiana County awoke Wednesday morning to learn that Franco Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, had passed away sometime between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The cause of his death was not immediately known. He was 72.