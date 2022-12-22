Football fans in Indiana County awoke Wednesday morning to learn that Franco Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, had passed away sometime between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
The cause of his death was not immediately known. He was 72.
“Shocking,” said Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard. “It’s just hard to believe.”
Harris’ death came less than a week after he served as the keynote speaker for the Indiana chamber’s 110th annual meeting and holiday celebration at IUP’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, and days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception — a play had made Harris a household name in western Pennsylvania and sealed the Steelers’ first playoff win in franchise history. He was to be honored during halftime of Saturday’s Steelers-Raiders game at Acrisure Stadium.
Harris ran for 12,120 yards and won four Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, a dynasty that began when Harris decided to keep running during a last-second heave by Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw in a playoff game against Oakland in 1972.
With Pittsburgh trailing 7-6 and facing fourth-and-10 from their own 40-yard line and 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Bradshaw drifted back and threw deep to running back French Fuqua. Fuqua and Oakland defensive back Jack Tatum collided, sending the ball careening back toward midfield in the direction of Harris.
While nearly everyone else on the field stopped, Harris kept his legs churning, snatching the ball just inches above the Three Rivers Stadium turf near the Oakland 45 then outracing several stunned Raider defenders to give the Steelers their first playoff victory in the franchise’s four-decade history.
Mike Donnelly, of Indiana Printing and Publishing and a 2023 inductee into the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame — which was announced moments prior to Harris’ talk on Dec. 15 — remembers attending that game and watching the Immaculate Reception.
“Our seats were at mid-field. They were relatively low so when that play went off, we saw the ball get hit by (Oakland’s Jack) Tatum and start flying diagonally toward the Steelers’ bench,” he said. “Of course, all the Steelers’ coaches and players are standing there along the sideline so the ball fell out of our vision. We thought it was game over.
“Then all of a sudden, we started to hear a little rumbling — we still can’t see anything — and the crowd started getting a little louder,” Donnelly continued. “By the time Franco got to about the 30- or 35-yard line, all we knew was someone was running along the left side of the field and in for what apparently was a touchdown.”
Harris told the audience he doesn’t remember much about the play, which replayed all day on local and national TV sports channels. He said he only remembered a stiff-arm he gave to approaching Oakland Raiders defensive back Jimmy Warren just before scoring the game-winning touchdown. He said he didn’t remember catching the ball.
“I remember nothing after that,” he said, referring to the ball being deflected into the air and landing in his hands. “You win by not giving up hope.”
Although western Pennsylvanians have, no doubt, heard the story numerous times, the KCAC audience was enthralled to hear Harris talk about it once again.
“Most of us have heard the story 100 times, but yet you still really enjoy hearing it from him because it was him,” Indiana Borough Mayor Bill Simmons said.
“It was great to hear from him and the (other) stories from his perspective,” Hilliard added.
During his speech, Harris told the business owners and representatives in attendance that as a running back, it was his job to “keep moving despite outside forces trying to bring me down” — a metaphor he used to connect his playing days with his experiences in the business world after his football career ended.
“I can think of him saying, while the ball is in the air, ‘Go to the ball,’” Hilliard said. “That was the one thing that stood out to me, you know, when you’re in business, what will you do when the ball is in the air?”
Harris was owner and president of Super Bakery Inc. in Pittsburgh. He also became heavily involved in several charities, including serving as chairman of “Pittsburgh Promise,” which provides college scholarship opportunities for Pittsburgh Public School students.
While many people expressed a wide array of emotions, from sadness to disbelief, many recalled how Harris was giving of his time.
After Harris’ speech, Simmons read a proclamation that made Dec. 15, 2022, “Franco Harris Day” in Indiana. He and Hilliard then presented Harris with a ceremonial key to the borough.
“The thing that I noticed right off the bat was that (Harris) really appreciated it,” Simmons said. “That’s a big deal. When you have someone of that status paying close attention when I was reading the proclamation to him, and then thanking me, he really appreciated both gestures.”
Hilliard noted how Harris was “attentive” to everyone who spoke to him after the speech.
“I was impressed with that because I can’t imagine how many times he’s been approached and spoken to,” he said. “To give everyone that much time and attention is impressive. … It spoke to the type of individual that he was.”
Simmons and Hilliard both described Harris as looking “tired” at the event but appearing to be in good health.
“I thought it was fatigue more than anything else, but not anything that was noticeable. He seemed himself … certainly not anything life-threatening,” Hilliard said.
“I did notice that he was moving slow and seemed to be a little tired,” Simmons said. “We were lucky to spend some time with him, there no doubt about it.”
Donnelly said Harris’ death is “saddening” because he was “such a great man.”
“He represented all the right things in sports, on the field and off the field,” he said. “He was a class gentleman and the world is going to miss him, no question.”
Simmons said he was appreciative of the short time he had to spend with him.
“Everyone has their time and I guess this was his,” he said. “Hopefully he died peacefully.”