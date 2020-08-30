In celebration of Library Card Month (September), the Indiana Free Library is offering free cards to all residents of Indiana County until the end of the 2020 year. This card normally costs $25 per year for families outside the Indiana Area School District, which is the normal service area.
The cards will be good for two years and will available until Dec, 31. On Jan. 1 the $25 card fee will be reinstated.
Email reference@Indianafreelibrary.org with questions about the information needed to set up your account. The card will give access to all of the library materials currently offered through a Grab-N-Go service and all of the digital materials available through the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
Story time at the Hen House will return to Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday. Join Val and her chickens as she reads a story and works on a craft. IFL 2020 Cruise Into Kindergarten is a new program for children ages 3-4 who are getting ready to go to school for the first time. Even if your child is in preschool, you can take part in our program and help your child learn skills they’ll need at school and at home. The program includes a set of 16 activity cards that you will need to pick up at the library. Each one has a different activity, craft, rhymes and recommended reading for the day. Themes include letters and numbers, doing the laundry and taking a walk, among others. Go to library’s website and click on “News and Events,” then go to “Calendar Events.” Starting on Sept. 14, you will see IFL 2020 Cruise Into Kindergarten. Click on the register button and fill in your information. You will then be notified when you can come in and pick up your activity cards. Space is limited to 40 children, so please register promptly. For additional info contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
The library has added Tuesday to the Grab-N-Go service schedule from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., as well as computers by appointment during that time. Call (724) 465-8841 to reserve books and computer times.