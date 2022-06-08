A new free medical clinic designed to assist working families in the region will open Friday in Punxsutawney.
Birdie’s Haven Free Medical Clinic will open to the public from 4-7 p.m., and again from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25. The clinic is located at the New Beginnings Church gym, 2785 Walston Road.
“We know that many people sometimes have to make the choice to go to a doctor based on what is in their wallet,” Devin Wintermyer, administrator of the clinic, said in a press release. “If there is not enough money in their wallet, sadly, many pass on preventative health care. At Birdie’s Haven Free Medical Clinic, we don’t want that to be the case.”
Wintermyer said patients will be seen by “an amazing staff of medical professionals and local volunteers who want to provide you with a free place to go to maintain your health or to get care for an illness.”
The clinic aims to serve residents of Indiana, Jefferson and Clarion counties.
The purpose of the clinic, Wintermyer said, is “to help the working families in our community,” such as those who have a job but no insurance through their company, or who have insurance with a high deductible.
“Going to even simple doctor visits to be sure they are healthy can become very expensive,” he said. “Or, if they don’t feel well, they may try to tough it out instead of being seen by a medical professional” in order to pay other bills for their family.
“According to CNBC, 64 percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, which means going to see a doctor is an expense they are not prepared for (and) they choose not to make in order to pay the rent or put food on the table.
“We want to be a resource so no one ever has to make that decision again.”
Appointments are not required; individuals needing care can show up on one of the three days a month the clinic operates, and medical staff will see people on a first-come, first-serve basis, Wintermyer said. However, he said if individuals want to be sure they are seen, they can call the office at (814) 938-3724 and let staff know which day they would like to be seen.
Wintermyer recommends that those without an appointment arrive early, “because we can only see so many people each day.”
Wintermyer said they are working on two other ways to help individuals, by working with the local Medicine Shoppe to provide help with paying for prescriptions, and hopefully, being able to get low-cost lab work or help pay for basic lab work, which they hope to have in place by mid-summer.
“We want to stand behind the hard-working family,” he said, adding that their eventual goal is to have a full-time clinic sometime in the future. Currently, the clinic will be open three days a month. July dates will be announced near the end of June, and there will be a sign in the church yard with the dates listed.
For more information about the clinic, or for medical professionals interested in being involved in the effort, call (814) 938-3724.