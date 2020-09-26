The borough announced Friday that the grace period in effect since March 19 will expire and regular parking enforcement will resume.
The modified policy was intended to enable shoppers and others doing business in Indiana ample time for pick-up and short visits during the red and yellow phases of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan.
As Indiana County transitioned into the green phase, borough council voted at their June meeting to amend Resolution 2010-R17, which waived fees to enable local restaurants to add additional outdoor dining services to their establishments.
The Parking Department also began providing vouchers to local businesses for free parking in the parking garage at 650 Water St.
The borough said Friday that local businesses can still receive parking vouchers and are encouraged to contact the Parking Department at (724) 465-4280 or by emailing contact-us@indianaboro.com if they are interested.
Borough officials expressed their thanks to community partners Downtown Indiana Inc., the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana County Tourist Bureau for collaborating with them on this policy modification.