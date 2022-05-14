Mario Luther, owner of Luther Ford in Homer City and Freedom Ford in Ebensburg, has announced effective immediately that Freedom Ford in Ebensburg will now be Luther Ford Ebensburg.
“Proudly celebrating our 65th year as a Ford dealer, I can’t think of a more opportune time to officially have both of our Ford dealerships named Luther Ford,” Luther said.
This immediate name change enables Luther Ford to market the new lineup of Ford vehicles under the same name badge.
“Being able to now simultaneously promote two Luther Ford locations, we have the ability to offer twice the inventory of both new Ford vehicles, certified pre-owned vehicles and an incredible selection of quality pre-owned cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers,” Luther said.
“Additionally, we will move any new or pre-owned vehicle to the Luther Ford dealership of the customer’s choosing for a test drive or purchase.”
A previous Ford President’s Award winner, Luther Ford prides itself on complete customer satisfaction.