a Car drove through snowstorm along a rural road.

 Digital Vision

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said late Tuesday that the forecast is still on track and confidence is increasing for a hazardous Thursday morning commute as freezing rain is expected to begin after midnight Wednesday night and continue through Thursday.

A winter storm watch has been issued for freezing rain from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday north of the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers, including most of Butler County and all of Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion and Jefferson counties, as well as from the Laurel Highlands into the mountains of north-central Pennsylvania.

