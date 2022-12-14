The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said late Tuesday that the forecast is still on track and confidence is increasing for a hazardous Thursday morning commute as freezing rain is expected to begin after midnight Wednesday night and continue through Thursday.
A winter storm watch has been issued for freezing rain from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday north of the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers, including most of Butler County and all of Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion and Jefferson counties, as well as from the Laurel Highlands into the mountains of north-central Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service said ice accumulations up to 0.2 inches are anticipated for locations north of I-76 (Pennsylvania Turnpike). While some areas are not under a winter storm watch north of the Turnpike, Pittsburgh forecasters are telling motorists to anticipate hazardous travel conditions Thursday morning.
Snow likely is to follow. AccuWeather predicts a coating to an inch between 2 p.m. and midnight Thursday in Indiana, while the National Weather Service in State College said 3 to 4 inches could occur by 7 a.m. Friday east of U.S. Route 219, with 4 to 6 inches east of Clearfield and 6 to 8 inches in some northern tier areas.
Forecasters across the country, including AccuWeather in State College, have been watching what’s described as an enormous cross-country storm that will unleash blizzard conditions in the northern United States and potentially trigger a severe weather outbreak in the South this week.
AccuWeather meteorologists said the storm also has its sights set on the Northeast.
They expect the enormous storm to create a spinoff system near the Atlantic coast that is likely to bury some locations of the interior Northeast with a foot or more of snow later this week as well as trigger areas of icy conditions and coastal flooding.
“A storm will develop near southeastern Virginia on Thursday, and will track just off the New Jersey coast on Friday and finally spin near southeastern New England on Saturday,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
She added that the positioning of the storm will allow cold air from Canada to be pulled south into the Northeast and help produce a widespread snowfall for a large part of the region, while rain is the most likely form of precipitation in the Interstate 95 corridor from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
AccuWeather said heavy rainfall, when combined with gusty winds, will lead to urban flooding and poor travel conditions. Its meteorologists said motorists are likely to encounter ponding and poor visibility, while airline delays will be possible due to visibility, wind and slick runways at the major hubs.