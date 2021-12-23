Brother Andrew Corriente, OFM Cap, got a late start on a couple of important things in his life.
One was that he had no early calling to become a Capuchin Franciscan friar. That vocation was kindled when he attended a ceremony when a friend became a Dominican nun. There he met a “very personable and authentic” priest who invited him to meet the Capuchins.
“I never thought about a religious vocation,” he said. “I didn’t even know what a friar was. But the more I learned about them, the more I kept visiting them, the more everything felt right.”
He left his life in Los Angeles and eventually joined the St. Augustine Province in Pittsburgh.
Brother Andrew is now one of the friars assigned to the friary at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, and he serves, too, at St. Thomas More University Parish, both in Indiana.
Brother Andrew has also become known for his culinary skills, particularly in baking. In 2020, he won ABC’s “The Great American Baking Show.” And now his snickerdoodle cookies are featured in the recently released cookbook, “Faith and Food,” a compilation of recipes from clergy in the Diocese of Greensburg. His holiday pie baking demonstrations in the parish hall kitchen at St. Bernard’s were a hit, too.
The second late start was that he didn’t begin doing that notable cooking and baking until he was a friar and had to make food for himself. Before that, he might have baked five things, he said, even though he was once an event manager at a cupcake shop. He ate the cupcakes, but he didn’t make them.
But he did grow up eating quite well.
“My mom immigrated from the Philippines and she makes sensational Filipino and American food,” he said. “So I always loved food. But I never grew up helping her cook.”
Brother Andrew was in touch with the production manager of the baking competition for a couple of years before he sought permission from his spiritual director to go for the two-months-long audition. The American version of the show is a spinoff from the original British baking show. It took a month to film the episodes in London, where he was joined by his parents and his sister.
The baking competition started off with simpler recipes like madeleine cookies and an opera cake, then progressed to more difficult pastries like napoleons.
He also made chocolate cookies with lime cream and blackberry jam, and sponge cake with fresh cream and fruits.
“Probably the most difficult thing was making 50 macarons and assembling them into a tower,” he said. “We were given four hours to do that and there were two different flavors. Making puff pastry in three hours was very stressful, too.”
Brother Andrew finds the science of baking exciting with its composition, technique and flavor, but serious baking is not without challenges.
“I make a lot of mistakes and I just keep going,” he said.
Like the time during competition that the custard would not set, and he had to make it again.
From those experiences, he noted, come the virtues of patience and humility. When a recipe fails, he keeps on persevering.
Brother Andrew wore his brown habit during the baking show.
“I wanted that clear connection between my baking and my Franciscan spirituality to be made known because for me, baking is a form of prayer and I wanted that to be obvious to everyone,” he said. “Food is supposed to transcend, and the Eucharist is the most obvious gift. God’s creation is meant to point you up to God. If we are baking together and cooking together as a community, we are celebrating God’s creation in tasting and in being nourished, and we are spiritually being enriched by that.”
Brother Andrew contributed his snickerdoodle cookies recipe for the new cookbook. His version was influenced by a velvety French cookie with crisp edges.
“The friars went crazy for it,” he said.
The Rev. William J. Lechnar, pastor of Holy Family Parish in Seward, submitted a recipe for “Aunt Mag’s Pecan Pie” that originated with his grandmother in New Orleans. The women in the family avoided baking in the hot and humid seasons and instead made the pies for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“I remember collecting pecans that fell on the ground in my grandparents’ yard and bringing them back to Pennsylvania to enjoy,” he said.
Father Lechnar’s section in the cookbook includes a photo taken in 1965 of his mother, her uncle, Aunt Mag and four other sisters who were nuns.
“Many of the recipes in the cookbooks were created with love by the parents or grandparents of priests and deacons,” said Jennifer Miele, chief communications officer and managing director of evangelization for the diocese. “They are excited to share their faith, warm memories and stories about each of these recipes.”
There are 40 recipes from priests and deacons for salads, main courses and desserts. The Most Rev. Bishop Larry Kulik shared his recipe for sausage stuffed pork.
The cookbook can be ordered online at Dioceseof Greensburg.org/Cookbook. The cost is $40 and proceeds will benefit the International Priest Program Endowment.