BLACK LICK — Members of a nonprofit board formed earlier this year to tap new fundraising opportunities on behalf of Burrell Township Parks were formally appointed Wednesday by the board of supervisors.
The Friends of Burrell Township Parks hit the ground running upon its creation in April and seemed to stop only for a moment for its team to climb aboard.
The supervisors approved applications from Olivia Hilty and Mike Hafer to join the board, and promptly named Hilty the secretary/treasurer. The top officers of the Burrell Township Parks board will flip their roles on the new Friends board: President Robert Palmer will be vice president of the nonprofit and Bob Thompson, the parks’ vice president, will be president of the Friends group.
The group’s bylaws set board members’ terms at two years, except for the three currently serving township supervisors whose seats are reserved for as long as they’re elected.
With Thompson, Palmer, Olivia Hilty, Hafer and supervisors Dan Shacreaw, John Shields and Sam Hilty as founding members, the board is seeking two more local volunteers to complete the nine-member panel.
Organized for nonprofit purposes under section 501©(3) of the IRS Code, Friends of Burrell Township Parks can obtain a small games of chance permit and gain Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board authorization to sell alcohol at events to raise money for recreation programs and park operations.
Along with the appointments, the supervisors announced the parks board has a vendor fair and car cruise fundraising event scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Saylor Park. Most vendor booths and food trucks will open at 2 p.m., and the car show is set to form at 4 p.m.
In other business Wednesday, the supervisors announced Penelec plans to shut off electric service for about 572 homes and businesses along the Route 22 corridor and the Strangford neighborhood from 7 to 8 a.m. Aug. 3.
The supervisors also granted permission for Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company to close the streets near the fire station — Park Drive from Burrell Street to Grant Street, and Grant Street from Park Drive to Main Street — from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 29. The station is the base of operations for a benefit dinner and poker run organized to help defray medical expenses for Shacreaw, a member of the fire department.
