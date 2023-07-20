Burrell Township Building

BURRELL TOWNSHIP offices are operating from the township's new municipal center on Blaire Road at Main Street in Black Lick.

 CHAUNCEY ROSS/Gazette

BLACK LICK — Members of a nonprofit board formed earlier this year to tap new fundraising opportunities on behalf of Burrell Township Parks were formally appointed Wednesday by the board of supervisors.

The Friends of Burrell Township Parks hit the ground running upon its creation in April and seemed to stop only for a moment for its team to climb aboard.